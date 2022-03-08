Sneak peek into Anupam Kher's birthday celebrations with Amitabh Bachchan & others on Uunchai sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher turned 67 on Monday

Actor Anupam Kher, who turned 67 on Monday, had a working birthday as he was shooting for his film 'Uunchai'. However, the film's team tried their best to make his special day memorable. On Tuesday (March 8), Anupam took to his Instagram handle and shared a string of glimpses in which he can be seen celebrating his birthday with the film's cast and crew. "BEST and dream birthday celebrations on the sets of #Uunchai. Thank you #SoorajBarjatya @amitabhbachchan ji #DannySaab @boman_irani @rajshrifilms and everybody on the sets for making it a memorable day for me. I feel blessed. #blessed #Celebration #Uunchai," he captioned the post.

In the video, we can also see Anupam hugging his co-actors Danny Denzongpa, Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan.

Earlier, Anupam had shared a picture of himself, Boman, and veteran actor Danny Dengongpa on his Instagram account.

Earlier, Boman had shared a photograph that features Big B, Anupam, Danny and himself. In the picture, the four actors can be seen striking a pose as they stand close to each other and smile warmly at the camera. They were also seen donning traditional Nepalese caps with their suits.

On the work front, Boman will be next seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', which stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role. Anupam is awaiting the release of 'The Kashmir Files', which has been slated for a theatrical release on March 11, 2022. Big B has an impressive lineup including Brahmastra and The Intern’s Hindi remake. Uunchai also features Parineeti Chopra, Sarika and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

(ANI)