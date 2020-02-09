Image Source : INSTAGRAM Smriti Irani lauds Taapsee Pannu's Thappad trailer, says 'will definitely watch the film'

The Anubhav Sinha directorial Thhapad received roaring applause from audience across the globe. Netizens lauded Taapsee Pannu's impactful act and lauded the film's gripping plot. Now, Union Minister Smriti Irani has lauded Thappad trailer saying that she will definitely watch the movie and also urged everyone to watch it with their family members.

"How many have heard “aurat ko hi adjust karna padta hai“How many think “ki maar pitai sirf gareeb auraton ke hi pati karte hai” How many believe “ki educated aadmi kabhi haath nahi uthata” How many tell their girls their daughter in laws“ koi baat nahi beta aisa to humare saath bhi hua lekin dekho aaj kitne khush hai“, Smriti Irani wrote on Instagram.

The Union Minister further added, "I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families. It’s not ok to hit a woman ... not even a slap ... not even JUST one slap".

Thappad reunites Taapsee and director Abhinav Sinha for the second time after the 2018 film Mulk. Thappad will be Taapsee's 2nd outing with Anubhav Sinha and we can't wait to watch it! The film is slated for February 28, 2020 release.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page