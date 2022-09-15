Sita Ramam trends: Mrunal Thakur expresses gratitude, fans shower love on Dulquer Salmaan starrer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MRUNALTHAKURFANS Sita Ramam

Sita Ramam trends: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur period romantic drama did exceptionally well at the box office. The emotional story of the love story in the middle of a war has given a unique and surreal experience to the audience. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, Sita Ramam is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and also stars Rashmika Mandanna. After ruling Telugu Cinema, the film is enjoying a magical run in Hindi as The film hit theaters on September 2. Seems like there is no stopping for Sita Ramam any sooner as the film continues to trend on Number 1, since its release.

Expressing gratitude over the same, Mrunal Thakur took to her social media and posted a screenshot of the Twitter trends, writing, “Every time I open twitter #SitaRamam is trending ! Thank you for all the love.”

Set in the 60s and 80's, Sita Ramam highlights the crucial events in the love story. Dulquer essays the role of Lieutenant Ram, an army officer, who is accompanied by Mrunal Thakur as his love interest in the role of Sita Mahalakshmi. The film is still trending as fan continue to shower love on Sita Ramam. A user wrote, "I watched this masterpiece just yesterday. It's too good. The chemistry between Ram and Sita is lovely. I am totally lost." Another said, "What a movie #SitaRamam Can’t control my tears after watching this movie ,Never really thought would watch a lovestory as beautiful as this one@dulQuer @mrunal0801."

An orphan soldier, Ram's life changes when he gets a letter from Sita. He meets her and love blossoms. When he comes back to his camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita which doesn't reach her. Twenty years later, Rashmi Mandanna, who is portraying the crucial role of Afreen is given the task of giving the letter to Sita. ALSO READ: Sita Ramam Hindi Twitter Review and Reactions: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal's film takes audience by storm

Watch the trailer here:

Latest Entertainment News