Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan says 'I cried' on day film was released; Mrunal Thakur is overwhelmed

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, whose latest movie 'Sita Ramam' hit the screens, shared that he cried on the day of the film's release because he was "so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting it". Co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna, the love saga is doing tremendous business on the box office. Overwhelmed by the response, the actor has penned a note on social media, thanking all for the love given to to his latest release. Mrunal too expressed the same on Instagram, stating that she is overwhelmed.

Taking to social media to express his gratitude to the Telugu audience, he wrote: "To the wonderful Telugu audience, my first ever film that was dubbed in Telugu and released was 'OK Bangaram'. Thanks to Mani sir, you all took a chance on me and gave me immense love in my first outing.

"Then, Nagi and Vyjayanthi gave me the opportunity to play Gemini in 'Mahanati' and even though it had grey shades, the love and respect I got for the role and film was unlike anything I expected. 'Ammadi' became a permanent part of my life wherever I went. 'Kannulu Kannulu Dochayente' and 'Kurup' were dubbed films, yet the love you gave to those films is something I'll never forget.' ALSO READ: Sita Ramam Box Office Collection: Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur starrer outshines in Telugu states

"When Swapna and Hanu approached me with 'Sita Ramam', I knew I was in safe hands. I knew we would be delivering a quality film and I want to always do only those straight Telugu films that will be unique and pathbreaking. The film is a combined effort of so many artistes and talents and crew and it became as beautiful as it is because of everyone involved. I cried on the day of the release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film."

Thanking everyone, Mrunal wrote "My dear Audience, When I signed the film. I knew it was a special film. I have said time and again that when my director narrated the script I told him that I will do this film without a doubt or thinking it over. I remember it so peculiarly that I flew down to hear the narration of Sitaraman when I was shooting in Chandigarh. I sat down and within minutes I was mesmerised. I say this today because that’s how I have been accepted by the Telugu audiences. They embraced me and within days of the film releasing, have showered me with so much love in person and on social media." ALSO READ: Sita Ramam Review and Twitter Reaction: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's film impresses netizens

"Whatever you’re experiening in cinemas today is the beauty of the world and the character of Sita, Hanu sir created! Fortunately, the beauty of this film is being witnessed by the world today. And I’m so so overwhelmed in the best way possible with all the love and admiration coming my way. The way the audiences have accepted me in my south debut makes me both emotional and grateful. To have a team of Sita Ramam believe in me, a co-star like Dulquer and every person on the team of this film who have been nothing short of amazing has made this entire experience worthwhile," she added.

