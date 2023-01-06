Sita Ramam art director Sunil Babu dies, Dulquer Salmaan and others mourn

Friday, January 06, 2023
     
Ghajini and Sita Ramam art director Sunil Babu passed away at 50. Dulquer Salmaan mourned his demise.

India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2023 12:43 IST
Sita Ramam and Ghajini art director Sunil Babu passed away at the age of 50. Known for his work as an art director and production designer in Malayalam, Telugu Tamil, and Hindi as well, he reportedly breathed his last on Thursday (January 5). His demise has sent shockwaves in the industry. Heartbroken by the news, Dulquer Salmaan took to his social media and penned an emotional note.

Dulquer wrote, " Heart hurts, The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can’t come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly. "

Malayalam filmmaker Anjali Menon shared a pic of Sunil Babu and wrote, “Utterly shocked to hear of Sunil Babu’s demise. We worked together on Bangalore Days and I have some wonderful memories that I will always hold dear. Rest in peace dear Sunil."

