Singer Robin Thicke gets drunk, MISBEHAVES with fiancee in viral video | WATCH

American singer-songwriter Robin Thicke is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A video is circulating on social media wherein the singer can be seen misbehaving with his fiancee April Love Geary. The incident allegedly took place outside a bar The Fluer Room in West Hollywood, where the couple were partying, Page Six reported.

A video was shared by a fan on Twitter that shows April Love Geary can be seen asking Thicke to stop and leave her alone. She also asks the person shooting the video to take the singers' pictures grabbing her. Sharing the video, the fan wrote, "i’m SHOOK. no one intervened; April’s friend, the bouncers, the paps. april was being harassed, and assaulted here - like how many times does she need to say no/stop?! no excuse for ANY man to keep on groping, grabbing, etc on a woman like this."

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, social media users slammed Robin Thicke for his 'inappropriate' and 'irresponsible' behaviour. One user wrote, "I feel like women need to start packing." Another user wrote, "Wtf is up with Robin Thicke …jesus."

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's love story

Robin Thicke, who is popular for his songs like Sex Therapy and Blurred Lines, dated April Love Geary for four years. The singer proposed the model in December 2018 and has three children with her. In 2022, the couple hogged headlines after Greary refused to sign a prenup before getting married to the singer. During a Q&A on her Instagram story, a fan asked about the same to which she replied she is not signing one as the singer is not marrying anyone else after her. The couple has been together since 2014.

