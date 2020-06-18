Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MONALITHAKUR Singer Monali Thakur reveals how Maik Richter proposed her with 50 roses, shares throwback photos

In the times when so much negativity has filled our lives, a little piece of good news can keep you going. Thanks to Monali Thakur, our little dose of happiness for Thursday got sorted. The singer in a recent interview opened up about how she has been married for three years to a Switzerland-based restaurateur Maik Richter. Ever since the singer revealed her secret marriage, her fans wanted to know each and everything related to the love of her life and how he proposed her for the big day. Considering the requests, the singer came forward and opened up about how before their union, the man left her in tears with his beautiful marriage proposal. Not only this, she even revealed how he popped the question on the eve of Christmas in the year 2016 and surprised her with 50 red roses.

Taking to Instagram and sharing beautiful pictures from 'the moment,' the 34-year-old singer wrote, "Now that you all know.. I finally get to share the pictures of that beautiful day of my life when the boy proposed to me with 50 beautifully perfect red roses, asking me to marry him on the Christmas Eve of 2016.. at the same land where we met for the first time.. Yes cliche as ever, I was crying..... remember this @maaaik_richter @heynick555 @keil.gina? I can’t believe it’s been so many years already!"

Have a look at her throwback photos here:

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she revealed how the proposal took place at the place where they two had first met. She said, "Mereko woh minus teen ya minus chaar ki thand mein lekar aaya (He brought me out in the freezing cold; it was -3 or -4°C). And he proposed to me under the same tree, where we first met. It was all very lovely, and so very cold. So I had to say yes to him, because it was so cold and I was shivering!"

Monali kept her wedding a secret for quite a long time but she revealed there were various times when people guessed it due to the fact that her ring got mistakenly visible in her Instagram photos. One of the successful singers of the industry, Monali, who stays with her family in Switzerland for half the year says that a lot of times her fans commented and asked about her wedding ring but surprisingly the two of them were able to hide the fact for so long.

The Sawaar Loon singer also opened up about how the Government of India and the Home Ministry helped them in registering their marriage and how Maik was thrown out of the country because he came without a visa. Recalling the hilarious incident, she said, "The day Maik was coming to India to do the registration, it was a hilarious episode. We thought we would not get married only. Maik came to India without a visa. Since he had a German passport, some fool told him that he doesn’t need a visa. He was not allowed to enter the country. He was thrown out of India. And I was waiting there in the registration office."

She added, "Somehow, the Government of India and the Home Ministry helped us a lot. They were so kind. They actually helped us a lot. Like a jail kaidi, he (Maik) was locked up at the airport for the entire day. He was sent back. When he stopped at Abu-Dhabi mid-way, he was brought back by the government. And then, we got married somehow."

Monali and Maik, who got married in the year 2017 are these days quarantining in Switzerland with their family. The couple has recently featured in a music video, Dil Ka Fitoor, composed by Kaushik-Guddu.

Have a look at their song here:

For the unversed, Monali is widely known for a lot of hit songs such as--Zara Zara Touch Me from Race, Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and others. She even won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha which released in the year 2015.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage