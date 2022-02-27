Mika Singh to participate in his 'swayamvar' on TV but there is a catch to it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIKASINGH Mika Singh's swayamvar will be televised

If you thought the concept of 'swayamvar' or choosing one's marriage partner was a thing of the era gone by, think again. After Rakhi Sawant participated in her swayamvar on national TV, Rahul Mahajan, Ratan Rajput and Mallika Sherawat also did similar shows in which they chose their life partner and it was televised for national TV.

Now, news comes in that popular singer Mika Singh is all set to participate in his swayamvar for a TV show. As per ETimes, the show will be going on air in the coming months and Mika is excited to be part of this journey. As per a source who is in the know, "Mika is really excited to be a part of the show. Contestants participating in the show will be from across the country."

The source further said that Mika will not get married on the show. Instead, he will get engaged on the show and will decide on marriage after that, "The reality show will be similar to swayamvars from the past. It is planned to go on air in a few months. Mika will not get married on the show, he will only get engaged and will take his relationship further after that," the source revealed.

Even as fans may be excited to see Mika participate in the swayamvar and choose the girl of his choice for marriage, the track record of previous such shows has not been good. Rakhi, who featured in the first edition of the swayamvar did not marry her suitor. Ratan Rajput and Mallika Sherawat also did not marry their respective suitors from the reality show. Rahul Mahajan did marry Dimpy Ganguly but they parted ways.

It is also being claimed that Rakhi herself may participate in Mika's swayamvar. After appearing on Bogg Boss 15 with her 'husband' Ritesh, Rakhi recently shared on social media that she is divorcing him. The legality of Rakhi's marriage with Ritesh has been questioned by many. Others claimed that Rakhi made it all up for the reality show that concluded in January.

On the work front, Mika has recently released his part song Majnu 2 on YouTube and other audio streaming services.