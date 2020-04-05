Image Source : INSTA/KANIKA KAPOOR Singer Kanika Kapoor misses her children and wants to see them soon, says family

Singer Kanika Kapoor on Saturday tested negative for coronavirus, days after being tested positive on previous occasions. "Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor's fifth COVID-19 test result comes negative. However, she will have to stay at PGI Hospital Lucknow until one more test result comes as negative," Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS said.Kanika had tested positive for the fourth time on 29 March. She was tested positive for the first time on 20 March. The Baby Doll singer will have to undergo one more test before she gets discharged from the hospital.

Her family, in a conversation with India Today, said that the singer misses her kids Samara, Aayana and Yuvraj the most and wants to be back with them as soon as possible. They also said that Kanika has been keeping herself updated with the latest news including the deadly coronavirus.

Kanika Kapoor latest Instagram post also talks about how she misses family and wants to be healthy as soon as possiblle.

Kanika Kapoor got married when she was just 18. She mothered three wonderful kids and divorced her NRI husband after 15 years of marriage in 2012.

In an earlier interview, Kanika opened up about her personal life, her marriage and her kids.

“I got married to Raj and moved to London when I was only 18. I was a normal papad achaar housewife, had three kids and was happy playing a mother to them, till we got divorced.

Talking about a failed marriage and how she mustered the courage to come out, she said:, I didn’t fight. I just moved away. I’m not confrontational. If something isn’t going right, I ignore it and concentrate on the positives. That is what I did even when I was going through hell. It was difficult. But, today, when I see other people going through so much, I feel my life is much easier. Going through a bad marriage was difficult, but most women are in bad marriages. They just don’t talk about it, and they can’t get out of it.

Kanika was diagnosed with the deadly virus after she returned from London on March 9. On March 20, the singer was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow after developing symptoms of the infection.

However, her troubles are unlikely to end as three FIRs have been filed against her on the charges of negligence for attending various social events in Lucknow despite being infected with the coronavirus. She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in Lucknow.

