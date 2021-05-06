Singer Arijit Singh's mother hospitalised, Swastika and Srijit Mukherjee request to donate blood

Image Source : TWITTER/@FIGHTERSOM Singer Arijit Singh's mother hospitalised

Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh's mother has been hospitalised. She is admitted to a Kolkata hospital. Dil Bechara actress Swastika Mukherjee took to her Instagram on Tuesday to request everyone to donate blood for her. She informed that Arijit's requires A- blood group donors. She captioned the post "Urgent SOS SOS." The post read, "Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS."

Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee also took to Twitter to make an appeal. He wrote, "#Copied. Need A– donor for singer Arijit Singh’s mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow. Interested blood donors can contact Nitasha."

Many celebrities have been sharing posts to help people in need of oxygen beds, cylinders, concentrators, plasma and injections. Actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu and others have been actively trying to help. On the other hand, actor Sonu Sood has also been on the field helping those in need.

On Tuesday, Sonu Sood said anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of oxygen or injection has not failed. "Anyone who has lost a loved one due to scarcity of Oxygen or an injection, will never be able to live in peace all their life. They will always live with a feeling that they failed to save their family. I want to tell themï¿½ You didn't fail, We did," Sonu tweeted