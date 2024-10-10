Ratan Tata’s death: Simi Garewal shares emotional note on old friend's 'hard loss'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Simi Garewal shares note on Ratan Tata's death

Ratan Tata took his last breath on Wednesday, October 9. He died at the age of 86 due to age-related problems. People across the country are saddened to hear the news of Ratan Tata's death. Bollywood stars are paying tribute to him. Reportedly, Simi Grewal was inconsolable after hearing the news of the business tycoon's death. For the unversed, Simi and Ratan Tata were very close friends. Some media reports also claimed that they were also in a relationship. However, on Ratan's death, Simi took to social media to share an emotional note on her best friend's demise.

Simi Garewal calls it a hard loss

Simi Grewal has shared an old picture of herself and Ratan Tata from her ex account. This photo was taken in 2012 when the late chairman of the Tata Group appeared on her talk show. "They say you have gone .. It's too hard to bear your loss..too hard.. Farewell my friend..#RatanTata," read her note.

Simi Grewal and Ratan's relationship

Many media reports claimed that Ratan Tata and Simi Grewal had once come close to each other. Both their love life was discussed in the media as well. In an interview, Simi said that Ratan Tata is a perfect gentleman. "His sense of humour is very good and he is very polite," said the former actress. However, it is not known why their relationship did not progress further.

Ratan Tata Took Tata Group to new heights

Ratan Tata took the Tata Group to new heights during his tenure. For the unversed, Tata Group was founded by Ratan's great grandfather Jamshed ji Tata in Mumbai in 1868. Ratan Tata was appointed chairman of the Tata Group, a conglomerate with businesses ranging from autos to steel, at the age of 21 and led the group until 2012.

