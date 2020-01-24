Simi Garewal backs Kangana Ranaut's comment on public hanging of Nirbhaya's rapists

Actress and television personality Simi Garewal has come out in support of Kangana Ranaut‘s demand for public hanging of Nirbhaya's rapists. "I agree with #Kangana @Rangoli_A. There should be a public hanging of the criminal rapists. Set an example. Let it instill fear of the law," Simi tweeted.

At a recent press conference, Kangana was quizzed on the punishment given to the Nirbhaya rapists. "I don't think these rapists should be hanged silently. What is the point of capital punishment, if you cannot set an example? They should be hanged in public," sahe had replied.

However, Simi differs from Kangana on her opinion on senior lawyer Indira Jaising, who had urged Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi to forgive her daughter's rapists.

Regarding Indira Jaising, Kangana had reacted: "She should be kept in jail along with the convicts. How can these women pity the convicts? It is these kinds of women who give birth to such monsters."

On Friday morning, Simi tweeted: "#IndiraJaising is a fine woman & a brilliant lawyer. She has spent a lifetime fighting for women's rights, for justice. I've never met her but have followed her crusade with admiration & #respect".

In a recent interview with IANS, another Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat had also demanded severe punishment of the rapists. She had said: "The Indian society is very regressive towards women. My question is, did India ever respect its women? Because if you do, then all these (rape) shouldn't happen, that too so regularly. Everybody thought there will be a change after the Nirbhaya case but Nirbhaya has not got justice yet."

