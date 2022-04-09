Saturday, April 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. 'Sidnaaz' fans hearts melt as Shehnaaz Gill shares adorable pic from Golden Temple

'Sidnaaz' fans hearts melt as Shehnaaz Gill shares adorable pic from Golden Temple

Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is currently spending some time with her family in Punjab. She recently paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar and treated her fans with some pictures. Check them out here!

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 09, 2022 14:49 IST
Shehnaaz Gill
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL

Shehnaaz Gill

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently in her hometown Punjab, sought divine blessings at Amritsar's famous Sri Harmandir Sahib- Golden Temple on Saturday. The 28-year-old actor shared a candid picture of herself sitting in front of the Akal Takht. She also added a blossoming flower emoticon to the caption.

The beautifully captured images garnered more than seven lakh likes and thousands of comments from her fans within moments of the post. "I love that you are so down to earth and that you are still you you are dedicated to being better at your work and I love that and you never forget who you are and you never let fame get to you," one fan commented. Another wrote, "Waheguru hamesha Mehar kare." Another wrote, "Kitni cute lag rahi ho MashaAllah."

Shehnaaz also shared videos of Sri Palki Sahib from the Golden temple and wrote, "Waheguru ji," adding a folded hands emoticon to the caption. 

On Friday, Shehnaaz treated her fans to a video of herself enjoying traditional Punjabi boliyan. The actress-singer was seen singing and dancing Punjabi folk songs as she spent some time with her family. She was joined by some more women seemingly her family members who danced and sang with her. 

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill singing and dancing to traditional Punjabi ‘boliyan’ is melting hearts online | Watch Video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Hinsla Rakh with Diljeet Dosanjh. She is yet to announce her next project yet.

-with ANI inputs

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News