Sidhu Moose Wala death: Ammy Virk postpones release of 'Sher Bagga' to mourn late Punjabi singer

Siddhu Moose Wala death: In the wake of the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk has pushed the release date of his upcoming film 'Sher Bagga'. Moose Wala was brutally gunned down in his car in Mansa district of Punjab a few days back. Taking to his verified Instagram account, Virk on his Stories shared a picture with Sidhu Moosewala. The picture has Ammy and Sidhu in the front seats of their car and some other friends posing with them from the back seat for a selfie.

He also shared a note in the story section as he wrote, "As a team 'Sher Bagga', we were supposed to meet you all at your nearest theatres on June 10th to celebrate the cinema. But due to extremely sad and unfortunate time, we are not in a state of mind to celebrate this art form. Therefore, we have postponed the release of #SherBagga (Further details would be shared soon.) (sic)," he further wrote.

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, 'Sher Bagga', which stars Sonam Bajwa as the main lead, has been backed by Ammy himself along with Daljit Thind. Deep Sehgal, Nirmal Rishi, Kaka Kautki, Baninder Bunny, Rup Khatkar, Jasneet Kaur, and Gurdiyal Singh also feature in the film in pivotal roles.

As per the latest update Sidhu moose Wala case, one more person has been arrested in connection with the killing of famed singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, Punjab Police said. With this, the total number of people arrested in the crime rose to three.

Davinder Singh, aka Kala, was arrested on Sunday from Haryana's Fatehabad town. Two suspects involved in the killing -- Keshav and Charanjeet -- had stayed with him, police officials said.

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 29, was shot dead while driving his vehicle in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.