Sidhu Moose Wala and KK's death: Mika Singh REFUSES to celebrate birthday as he mourns

Singer Mika Singh, who is set to embark on the journey of finding a bride through his upcoming reality show 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti', has decided not to celebrate his birthday in the wake of the unfortunate demise of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and playback singer KK. Mika's birthday happens to be on June 10 but the singer who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and celebrations revealed that this year, there won't be any celebrations as a mark of respect and condolence for the departed singers.

While talking to the media on the sidelines of a promotional event of his show, Mika called Moose wala's murder a blot on society and unjust to the world of music.

Sidhu Moose Wala's Death

The Punjabi singer, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab polls, was shot dead by gangsters on Sunday (May 29). The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. He was cremated on May 31 at the native village in Punjab's Mansa district.

The Punjab Police has arrested eight people on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of Moosewala. The police has also claimed to have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime.

Singer KK's Death

KK died in Kolkata after his performance at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata. The initial post-mortem report of Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) stated he died of cardiac arrest. The report added that the singer had “prolonged cardiac issues”.

KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors at the CMRI hospital, where KK was taken after he "fell unconscious" upon his return to a hotel from the concert.

(With IANS Inputs)