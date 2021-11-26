Sidharth Shukla’s unpublished rap song to be released on his birthday, 'Zindagi SidNaaz Se' trends

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ZARINAA48060536 Sidharth Shukla’s rap song to release on his birthday

As the birth anniversary of late actor Sidharth Shukla's is nearing, fans have been taking to the internet to recall their most favourite memories. From Bigg Boss 13 scenes to his TV shows, fans have been making it a point to remember the star and make his birthday month special. To commemorate it further, Sidharth Shukla's family on his birthday (12 December) will release a rap song that the late actor had recorded. Going by the buzz, the song will feature Sidharth's voice and will be lyrical. The reports further claim that the lyrics of the rap were given by Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha.

This has made the fans emotional. On Friday, Sidharth Shukla has been trending on the internet. One Twitter user said, "We as fans know it's going to be very tough.... But literally we all are dying to hear his voice..... and that too in rap avatar.... hopefully these news does turn out to be true.... @sidharth_shukla Aur kitne surprises hai hamareliye."

Another said, "You... and rap? The guy who said 'mujhe ghanta music se koi lena dena nai' would rap!? You really did love challenges, didn't you."

On the other hand, fans also started trending "Zindagi SidNaaz Se" on Twitter, remembering the couples cute fights and banter in Bigg Boss 13 house. Asserting that their love story is not incomplete, a fan said, "life starts with them and ends with them." Another said, "This pure bond, kaafi hai, is zindagi ke baaki din bitane ke liye... Love you both." Check out other reactions here-

Known for his work in shows such as 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na', 'Dil Se Dil Tak' and 'Balika Vadhu', Sidharth, who came out as the winner of 'Bigg Boss 13', died aged 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on September 2. He is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters.