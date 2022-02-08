RitaMaa: Sidharth Shukla's fans celebrate his mother Rita's birthday, call her 'sherni'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@YALLSUCKAS @YOUTUBERMRJOY Sidharth Shukla's fans shower love on his mother Rita

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise was a heartbreaking moment for everyone. The late actor shared a close bond with his mother Rita Shukla, who played a significant role in his life. After Sidharth's demise, his fans, friends and colleagues empathised with the actor's mother and prayed for strength for her to bear the loss. As Rita celebrates her birthday today, Sidharth's army trended #RitaMaa to shower love and wishes on her. Ahead of her birthday, Rita visited the Brahmakumaris' Lokhandwala centre in Andheri, Mumbai on February 7. She was seen in a white salwar suit as she interacted with the children present at the centre.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner's mom was seen reading hand-made cards made by the kids there. She cut her birthday cake with the Brahmakumari sisters and also interacted with the people there. Well, it seems Sidharth Shukla fans equally love his mom as they flooded social media with positive posts, wishes and love-filled messages for Rita Shukla. Lauding her, fans called her 'strongest sherni,' 'strongest lady and maa.'

Meanwhile, Sidharth had died of a heart attack at the age of 40. He last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie 'Soorma'. He recently tasted success with his stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', where he emerged as the winner. The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's insanely popular show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.