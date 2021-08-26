Sidharth Shukla defends rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill over fan wars, says 'don’t need to shame her'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@OURTOMANDJERRY Sidharth Shukla defends rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill

While Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill enjoy massive popularity as a couple (SidNaaz), not all of their individual fans root for them. This frequently leads to fan wars on social media where people also blame the celebrities for favouring the others. Sidharth and Shehnaaz go through the same when their individual fans ask them to break up. On Wednesday, Sidharth Shukla reacted to a Twitter user who blamed Shehnaaz for encouraging her fans (Shehnaazians) who speak badly about him. Coming to her rescue, Sidharth defended his rumoured girlfriend and asked the fans to not 'shame her.'

Sidharth Shukla tweeted, "Please you don’t need to shame her … it’s not her fault it’s some ppl from that FD …she herself has asked them to stop all this like I have … let’s just be civil and make this place better … so that we can enjoy and learn from each other … makes sense." The Twitter user deleted his tweet after Sidharth's response. It had read, "Shehnaaz Gill shame on you and your fans!! Have some courage #shehnaazgill for taking firm stand for your fans."

Sidharth also addressed the foul language used by some of the fans for the others and said, "That’s disgusting… sorry guys you have to go through all this because of me." Check out Sidharth Shukla's reactions here-

This isn't the first time when Sidharth Shukla has defended his lady love Shehnaaz Gill on social media. Earlier, when Viral Bhayani had commented on the video shared by Shehnaaz that it wasn't of good quality, Sidharth had shut him with his tweet.

Sidharth Shukla came in defence of his 'just good friend' Shehnaaz and tweeted, "Bhai now that your concerns about a friend ... let me just politely put it to your knowledge it’s was shot on the best possible phone ....for her fans ... if you didn’t like it why did you up it." While Shehnaaz did not make any comment, she liked Sidharth's tweet which left the Sidnaazians excited.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been seen together in many projects after their apearance in Bigg Boss 13. Recently, the duo appeared together in Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3. Their fans were head over heels about their chemistry on the dancing reality show and started various trends on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for the release of her Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh.' The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa and will hit the theatres on 15 October on the occasion of Dussehra. Shehnaaz will be seen playing the role of a pregnant lady in the film.

On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla was last seen in his first web series Broken But Beautiful 3 and had garnered heaps of praises for his performance. There were rumours that he has signed for the role of Meghanad in Prabhas starrer Adipurush but nothing official has been announced yet.