Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3's producer shares BTS clip of climax scene as she remembers actor

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left a void in everyone's heart after he succumbed to a massive heart attack on September 2. His fans are already going back to his memories from his previous films and shows to remember him. Earlier this year, the late actor had made his OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3. On Tuesday, producer Sarita A Tanwar shared a BTS clip from the climax scene of the show along with a heartfelt note as she remembered him.

"When an actor passes, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the loss that the fans experience. Their grief isn’t acknowledged. Almost every actor has an army of fans but Sidhearts are something else. We experienced that love first hand during the making of our show, Broken But Beautiful 3. The Sidhearts’ love and adoration of SS is (I won’t say “was” because that love will never be a thing of the past) something special. They celebrated everything about him," she wrote in the caption.

She added, "They inundated us with requests for BTS; they formed the #AgMi; they followed all the actors, directors and producers of the show for any tidbit of information to promote the show. They resolved to get record subscriptions to the platform for the show, and made it happen. They made BBB3 one of the most watched shows of the year. That’s pure unadulterated love, the kind that isn’t paid promotion. Which is why when the team was hurting, following the news of his passing, along with the pain of his close friends and family, we all felt the pain of Sidhearts...."

Meanwhile, Sidharth's friends and fans bombarded the post with their reactions. Actor Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Thats a wonderful tribute." Prachi Desai dropped a praying hand and heart emoji. Anuja Joshi dropped a heart emoji.

Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. His last rites took place at the Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of his family and friends. He is survived by his mother and two sisters. Sidharth was a multi talented personality who not only did daily soaps but also hosted reality shows besides Bollywood projects.

He was best known for his role of 'Shivraj Shekhar' in 'Balika Vadhu'. Even after his demise he is being remembered for the way he showed his acting skills in the serial. Besides this he also did 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and hosted shows like 'Savdhaan India' and also did projects with Karan Johar like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

