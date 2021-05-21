Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in a film together? Here's what actress has to say

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDNAAZUPDATES Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill

Ever since Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared in Bigg Boss, fans have been loving the duo together. From Instagram lives to music videos, their admirers who lovingly call them 'SidNaaz' wants to see the duo together everywhere. Recently, when Shehnaaz interacted with her fans on Instagram Live session, they enquired her about the duo's upcoming collaborations. A user asked the Punjabi actress if they will be seen in a film together soon.

Responding to the query, Shehnaaz said, "Kisi director ko accha lagega toh karega woh movie. Aur uski aarahi hai abhi web series, acchi hai, toh aap support karo (If a director likes us then he will ask us to do a film. Till then, his (Sidharth) web series is premiering soon, it is quite a good, so support him)."

Shehnaaz was talking about Sidharth's upcoming web series, Broken But Beautiful 3.

For the unversed, the first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful showcased a love story of two individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. Now, for season 3, the show has a new pair of Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee.

The new season will stream on ALTBalaji from May 29.

