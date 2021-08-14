Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NANDITA_SID Sidharth Malhotra says he would've chosen to be in the Army like his grandfather

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is back on the screen with his just-released film Shershaah. The film is directed by Vishnu Vardhan which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). The biographical war drama narrates the life story of Captain Batra and how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Siddharth plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra and his role as a soldier has been well-received by the audience.

The role of Vikram Batra is close to Sidharth as his grandfather had also served in the Indian Army. Siddharth said, "I would have chosen to be in the Indian Army just like my grandfather who served the nation and fought in the India-China war in 1962."

There are a lot of takeaways for the actor from 'Shershaah'. "For me, there is so much I have learned through this film, though I have experienced a bit of the Army through my grandfather, but here to really dive deep into the details of it, it is the Army etiquette, the discipline."

"It is just amazing to see how professional and how deeply detailed their functioning is, and I think we have one of the best armies in the world. I was very happy to play a small part of this true-born hero."

In the film, Malhotra was seen in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also features actors Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.

Shershaah was supposed to release last year in theatres, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown forced cinema halls to shut, delaying its arrival. It was further pushed to release at the beginning of 2021 but later it was announced that the film would stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Siddharth shared the details during a chat with IMDb.

