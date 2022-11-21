Sidharth Malhotra opens up on his career in films, says 'I'm learning to surrender now'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra opens up on his career in films

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is one of the finest actors in the industry today, has carved a niche for himself in showbiz. During a recent interview with PTI, the actor spoke about leaving destiny to plan his career in films. The Delhi-born actor, who recently completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry, said his entry into showbiz is the result of a plan that didn't work out in the first place.

Sidharth said, "In my life, whatever I've planned has not really panned out within that time frame. I'm a man who's trying to make a plan but eventually I have realised that God or destiny had other plans for me. So, I'm learning to surrender now.". In the late 2000s, Malhotra came to Mumbai, the home of Hindi cinema, to become an actor. He had successfully auditioned for a film with a prominent filmmaker but the project never materialised.

"I thought I cracked it at such a young age. But that film never took off. So that plan did not work out okay. And then I was out of a job in Bombay."

"I was thinking that I'll make some pocket money in modelling and that plan only worked out for a few months. Then, I was out of a job again and struggling to survive in Bombay. I never planned to be an assistant director but I became one. Life has taught me so much," the 37-year-old actor said.



Malhotra served as an assistant director on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 2010 movie "My Name is Khan", directed by Karan Johar.Two years later, Johar launched the actor with his 2012 directorial "Student of the Year", along with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.Since then, Malhotra has had a whirlwind journey in the industry with both hits and misses to his credit. Some of his successful films include "Hasee Toh Phasee" (2014), "Ek Villain" (2014), "Kapoor & Sons" (2016) and "Shershaah" (2021).

"Hard work, blood and sweat" is how the actor would sum up his first decade in the industry.

"It's an extremely demanding profession contrary to what people think that we live a very glamorous life. It takes a lot to showcase emotions on screen and that too different emotions every few months. "I have so many moments to be grateful for. Coming from Delhi and penetrating into an alien industry, leaving behind my family. I have to be grateful because I feel wherever I would land up, it'll be a little bit more than where I started off from," he said.



"I initially used to be very sensitive. But over the years, I've matured to realise that it's part of the business. It also makes me realise that you can't take this business for granted. So it keeps a person like me who's come from the outside completely on my toes."

Malhotra's last release was "Thank God" and he will next be seen in two films -- action-thriller "Yodha" and "Mission Majnu", a spy drama which will also star Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will also make his OTT debut with filmmaker Rohit Shetty's series "Indian Police Force".

