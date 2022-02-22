Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra mourns demise of his pet dog Oscar, Kiara Advani shares a pic of the two

Losing a pet is the worst feeling ever and it seems Sidharth Malhotra is going through the same. The actor lost his beloved dog Oscar a few days back. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sid poured out his feelings along with a series of pictures with the lost soul. In his emotional post, he spoke about how Oscar was with him for the past 11 years and was no less than a companion. As per Pinkvilla, the dog passed away owing to kidney failure. He was not keeping well for a long time. Not just Sidharth but even his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani mourned the passing away of Oscar by sharing an adorable picture of him with Sid.

Sharing the photos, Sidharth wrote in the caption, "Writing this With a heavy heart and moist eyes, My oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in mumbai for 11 plus years. I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from, He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health."

While fo Kiara, she shared a photo in which the two of them can be seen lost in each other. Her next story featured Oscar sleeping in a gorgeous view while the last clip showed shirtless Sid kissing Oscar as she write ‘best boys’ in the story.

Kiara's post for Oscar

Sidharth and Kiara recently attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award for their last release 'Shershaah.' Sid will next be seen in Yodha and Mission Majnu.