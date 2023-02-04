Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani to host grand wedding reception in Mumbai? Here's what we know!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIARAXMEGHA Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani to host reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have reached their wedding destination and the most-awaited wedding of the year is finally happening. The soon-to-wed couple was spotted separately at airports on Saturday. The big-fat Bollywood wedding is taking place at the grand Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The arrangements for Sid-Kiara's union are underway. Around 150 VVIPs will reportedly attend this high-profile wedding along with guests from the cinema industry. At the same time, 70 luxury vehicles have been booked for the guests. Now, the latest development says that the couple will be hosting a grand wedding reception for their industry friends.

According to India Today, "Sidharth and Kiara will most likely host their Mumbai reception on 12th of February. Not just that, they will be inviting media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who has supported their journey."

The report also suggests that the couple has opted for Manish Malhotra for their wedding outfits. Kiara has locked in ivory and red colours for the nuptials. On her big day, the bride will most likely be spotted donning a traditional red lehenga to match the wedding's theme. On the other hand, Sidharth will be dressed in an off-white sherwani with a red shafa.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, the bride-to-be was snapped at the airport in Mumbai, all set to jet off to her wedding destination. She kept her look simple in athleisure. She opted for a white, full-sleeved top with similar coloured leggings. She draped a hot pink shawl over her attire to give it a chic look. While posing for the paparazzi, she smiled brightly and her face glowed like a thousand bulbs. She opted for a no-makeup look, wore a fanny pack on her waist and parted her hair in the middle.

