Wednesday, May 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Sidharth Malhotra is happy 'fulfilling husband duties', carries Kiara Advani's shopping bags

Sidharth Malhotra is happy 'fulfilling husband duties', carries Kiara Advani's shopping bags

Sidharth Malhotra shared a few throwback pictures of him with his fans. The pictures were from his recent vacation in Japan with his wife Kiara Advani.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2023 16:32 IST
Sidharth Malhotra
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram uploads

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding has already set major couple goals and now Sid is being the perfect husband for wife Kiara Advani. Sidharth shared some throwback photos from their recent Japan holiday and showed how Kiara was making him 'fulfill husband duties' during the trip. The actor shared a picture on his Instagram story of him carrying Kiara's shopping bags. The actor was seen donning casuals. 

He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and paired it with blue trousers and white sneakers. He captioned the post, “Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time!” and tagged Kiara Advani. The actor also shared another picture where he can be enjoying his food and thanked Kiara Advani for the ‘treat’. The actor captioned the pic, “a quick bite before we get ‘bag’ to work. Thank you for the treat @kiaraadvani” and added a red heart. 

India Tv - Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSidharth Malhotra's Instagram story

India Tv - Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSidharth Malhotra's Instagram story

Responding to the pictures Sidharth Malhotra shared on Instagram Stories, Kiara continued their banter and wrote a funny caption. Sharing a glimpse into their recent shopping expedition, Sidharth shared two photos of himself. Responding to Sidharth's note about him 'fulfilling husband duties', Kiara wrote on Instagram Stories, "Making sure he works out. Sid (Sidharth) fit." She also responded to Sidharth's food picture by writing 'anytime (kiss emoji)'.

Kiara and Sidharth's grand wedding

Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7. They tied the knot at Jaisalmer's grand Suryagarh Palace. Sidharth was seen in a sherwani with gold embroidery, while Kiara was in an ivory and pink lehenga, both designed by Manish Malhotra. Their wedding guest list included Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who is a childhood friend of Kiara's, was also spotted at a pre-wedding function. She was joined by her husband Anand Piramal.

Related Stories
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra walk hand-in-hand as they return from vacation | Video

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra walk hand-in-hand as they return from vacation | Video

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s romantic stroll in Japan is all about love; see pic

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s romantic stroll in Japan is all about love; see pic

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to begin shooting for first movie together after marriage?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to begin shooting for first movie together after marriage?

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in the movie Yodha helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. On the other hand, Kiara Advani has Sameer Vidwans’ movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan. 

 

Also Read: Kamal Haasan offered Rs 150 crore to play villain in Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s Project K?

Also Read: 5 must-watch Bollywood movies that will leave you reaching for tissues

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section

Top News

Related Celebrities News

Latest News