Sidharth Malhotra is happy 'fulfilling husband duties', carries Kiara Advani's shopping bags

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding has already set major couple goals and now Sid is being the perfect husband for wife Kiara Advani. Sidharth shared some throwback photos from their recent Japan holiday and showed how Kiara was making him 'fulfill husband duties' during the trip. The actor shared a picture on his Instagram story of him carrying Kiara's shopping bags. The actor was seen donning casuals.

He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and paired it with blue trousers and white sneakers. He captioned the post, “Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time!” and tagged Kiara Advani. The actor also shared another picture where he can be enjoying his food and thanked Kiara Advani for the ‘treat’. The actor captioned the pic, “a quick bite before we get ‘bag’ to work. Thank you for the treat @kiaraadvani” and added a red heart.

Responding to the pictures Sidharth Malhotra shared on Instagram Stories, Kiara continued their banter and wrote a funny caption. Sharing a glimpse into their recent shopping expedition, Sidharth shared two photos of himself. Responding to Sidharth's note about him 'fulfilling husband duties', Kiara wrote on Instagram Stories, "Making sure he works out. Sid (Sidharth) fit." She also responded to Sidharth's food picture by writing 'anytime (kiss emoji)'.

Kiara and Sidharth's grand wedding

Kiara and Sidharth married on February 7. They tied the knot at Jaisalmer's grand Suryagarh Palace. Sidharth was seen in a sherwani with gold embroidery, while Kiara was in an ivory and pink lehenga, both designed by Manish Malhotra. Their wedding guest list included Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who is a childhood friend of Kiara's, was also spotted at a pre-wedding function. She was joined by her husband Anand Piramal.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in the movie Yodha helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. On the other hand, Kiara Advani has Sameer Vidwans’ movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan.

