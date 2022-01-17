Did Sidharth Malhotra celebrate his birthday with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani? These pics say YES!

Monday, January 17, 2022
     
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. Recently, the two rang in the New Year together in Rajasthan.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2022 16:46 IST
Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older on Sunday (January 16). The actor received warm wishes from his fans and friends from the industry. Apart from his stellar performance in Shershaah, Sidharth is making headlines because of his rumoured relationship with co-star Kiara Advani. Now several pictures of the couple have surfaced on the internet hinting that they celebrated Sidharth's birthday together with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. On Sunday, Manish took to Instagram stories and posted a series of photos that seemed to have been clicked at the actor's birthday bash.

In one picture, Manish can be seen posing with Siddharth, he captioned the photo, “Dearest Sidharth Malhotra Happy Birthday. Wish you lots of happiness and love.”

In the second picture, he poses with  Kiara. He added heart emojis, as he posted a picture with her. Both the pictures had the same backdrop with Manish in similar clothes.

Earlier in the day, Kiara had taken to Instagram stories to wish Sidharth on his birthday In the caption, she wrote, "Happy happy dearest one," and added a red heart emoji with the same. 

In the image, Sidharth and Kiara can be seen holding each other's hands while sitting together. Sidharth and Kiara have been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship yet. Recently, the two were headed to Rajasthan to ring in the New Year there.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra has an interesting lineup of films. He will be seen in 'Yodha', 'Mission Majnu', 'Thank God' in the pipeline. On the other hand, Kiara will be next seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and 'Govinda Mera Naam'.

