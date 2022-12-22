Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's photo in similar sweatshirt spark dating rumours yet again

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WORLDOFSIDDHARTH Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's photo in similar sweatshirt

Actor Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been rumored to be dating for a while now. While the actors have never confirmed their relationship, there are enough instances for the fans to put pieces together and assume that the duo is in a relationship. Earlier, on the actress' birthday, Siddharth shared a cute selfie and wished her. Now, fans have dug out an old photo of Aditi Rao Hydari after Siddharth his recent pictures. In the images, the two actors can be seen sporting similar sweatshirts.

The photos are going viral on the internet, fueling their relationship rumors. Siddharth took to Instagram and posted two photos in a white sweatshirt with a pic of a dog and 'Dugue' written on it. He captioned it saying,"Coz I’m told I don’t post enough. Sunday offerings!" Check out the photo here-

Last year, Aditi Rao Hydari sported a similar sweatshirt that spoke about her love for dogs. She collaborated with designer and friend Mallika Reddy on a line of limited-edition athleisure separates for her ready-to-wear label, Cancelled Plans. Check out-

Meanwhile, actor Siddharth called Aditi 'Princess of Heart' in his birthday post for her and almost confirmed their relationship. He shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreams, The big ones, the small ones, And the ones yet unseen, Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't."

Reportedly, the couple fell in love on the sets of Maha Samudram and since then, they have been head over heels in love. From AR Rahman's daughter's reception to gracing Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai together, they have made quite a few public appearances together.

