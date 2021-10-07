Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi wraps Portugal schedule of 'Yudhra'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Thursday announced that he has finished shooting for the Portugal schedule of his upcoming film "Yudhra". The romantic action-thriller, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, went on floors in August. Chaturvedi took to Instagram and posted a reel, which featured him getting up from his bed and walking to the beach to work out. "Daddy’s home.#PortugalWrap #Yudhra," the 28-year-old actor posted.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, best known for Sridevi's swansong "Mom" (2017), "Yudhra" also stars Malavika Mohanan. Chaturvedi, the breakout star of "Gully Boy", will also be seen in two more projects from Excel Entertainment -- supernatural-comedy "Phone Bhoot", co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, and "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan" with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

The film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is billed as a coming of "digital age" story of three friends in Mumbai. It is touted as a coming of 'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.

(With Inputs from PTI)