Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his high school musical mood, says 'Cast me'

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi looks no older than a campus heartthrob in his new Instagram post on Wednesday. What's more, he wants to be cast in a role that suits the image. "Cast me in a High school musical. Thenks," wrote Siddhant, with a photo that shows him casually dressed in a pink T-shirt. He strikes a moody pose with his tongue partially sticking out, even as he winks at the camera. Siddhant, or MC Sher of "Gully Boy", is known for his passion for music, debuted as a singer in his single "Dhoop" a while back.

Celebrating the Music day on Monday, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared an acoustic cover song titled 'Dhoop', commemorating the occasion on social media. The 'Gully Boy' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the soothing song which was sung by his friend, with a small portion of lyrics from Siddhant also. In the caption, he wrote, "Some Dhoop for your ears. Happy #WorldMusicDay brother @dawgeek. Here's a soothing acoustic cover of our song #Dhoop by my musical motivator and the most patient Sur-Taal Guru @dawgeek. Cheers to more music, hope and joy."

During the pandemic he has been continuously treating his million followers on instagram with his own songs, poems and lyrics like "Sapno ka countdown", "Guzarti ambulance", "Koi baat nahi mere yaar" and "Naya saal".

He has created a highlight section on instagram as "My Notes", where his fans follow his musical expressions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Yudhra'. The actor will also be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next untitled venture. Siddhant will also feature alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in 'Phone Bhoot'. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, 'Phone Bhoot' is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

It is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.Talking about the first poster, it featured the three actors all dressed up in suited attire all set for action. This is the first time when fans will see Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant together on the big screen in a movie that promises to be a fun ride.

He also has "Bunty aur Babli 2" in the pipeline.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu's Russia vacation comes to an end with photographic view: 'Time to pack bags'