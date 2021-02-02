Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi shares hilarious workout video with Ishaan Khattar, asks Katrina Kaif to join

Actress Katrina Kaif, who has started shooting for her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot in Udaipur, was asked to workout. Yes, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar on Tuesday posted a hilarious workout video on Instagram and asked Katrina to workout with the boys. On Monday, Katrina shared the shooting update with fans. The actress posted a video clip on Instagram capturing her sitting in a flight wearing a mask and face shield, ready to take off. She used emojis of a phone, a ghost and an airplane to update about her working trip.

Now, in an Instagram clip, Ishaan and Siddhant are first seen exercising seriously and then they slowly shift to having fun with their workout bands and equipment. "@katrinakaif Come workout with the boyzz! #Quick2Mins #SiddShaan #PhoneBhoot @phonebhoot @excelmovies," Siddhant wrote as the caption.

Take a look:

Katrina took to the comment section and called the video a "creative genius". She wrote "@ishaankhatterthis is creative genius."

She added: "Awesome. U guys have done more shooting then me today."

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Talking about the first poster, it featured the three actors all dressed up in suited attire all set for action. This is the first time when fans will see Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant together on the big screen in a movie that promises to be a fun ride.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi has started the shoot for his yet-untitled next, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and shooting for the same has begun. The actor also has a film in the pipeline with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. While Ishaan has made his big debut as the lead with Beyond the Clouds which was released in 2017. However, the actor got recognition after starring in Karan Johar’s Dhadak (2018) opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan was last seen in Mira Nair’s period drama series ‘A Suitable Boy’ where his performance is being appreciated.