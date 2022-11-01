Siddhant Chaturvedi's Shaktimaan look gets approval from rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI, NAVYANAVELI Siddhant's Shaktimaan look gets approval from Navya

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, recently made waves on the internet with his Halloween look. The Gully Boy actor dressed up as the fictional Indian superhero Shaktimaan, and his look grabbed all the attention.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his social media and shared a video in which he is seen transforming from Pandit Gangadhar Shastri to Shaktimaan. He is seen goofing around with the team as he gets into the skin of Shaktimaan for Halloween. He is also seen saying, "Shaktimaan ki pant fatt gayi, issi wajeh se beech mein humein Gangadhar wapis banna padh raha hai." Along with the video, he wrote, "Sorry Shakitmaan."

As soon as he shared the video, the eagle-eyed fans caught Siddhant's rumoured girlfriend, Navya Naveli Nanda's, like on the post. Apart from this, many celebs and fans showered love on the video. One user wrote, "Glad you chose an Indian character...too good." Another user wrote, "Siddhant hi Shaktiman hai." A third user commented, "Siddhant, Shatimaan wanted you to experience some paranormal activity by doing this think so." A user also wrote, "Love this shaktimaan."

Meanwhile, Siddhant and Navya's dating rumours have been floating for a long time now. The rumours began after a video of them from Karan Johar's birthday party surfaced on the internet. The rumoured pair was seen dancing with Shah Rukh Khan. However, they have both remained tight-lipped about their dating reports.

Speaking about the work front, Siddhant is all set to star in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is slated for release on November 4, 2022. Besides this, he has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

