Siddhant Chaturvedi pens another soul-stirring quote in his 'MyNotes S'

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Saturday shared his poetic notes on Instagram along with a video. Siddhant often sharing poetry on social media under the heading "MyNotes". Now, in a recent post, the actor has shared a video of himself enjoying the beauty of nature. The artistically shot pictures in the video show snow-covered mountains and trees.

"Words don't matter baby, I could write you a line… Words don't matter baby, Your chaos rhymes with mine. #MyNotes S," the actor wrote as the caption. He shared a second poem on the photo-sharing website, captioned: "#MyNotes S // Chaos."

The actor gave his fans a glimpse of his poetic side for the first time last year during the lockdown, when he dropped his single, "Dhoop".

Recently, Siddhant took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of him amidst the mountains, and wrote a piece of poetry in the caption, which reads as:"After the world makes you feel special for all the wrong reasons, after your life cycles around just one season, after those walks on the beach do no good, and you have to go back to where you should.

"After a song is on repeat, and the lyrics make sense, but only for a while...and then we need to shuffle and change the beat."

"After it's no more flattering to be called 'beautiful'... after your eyes start looking for something more meaningful, after religion is crowned, and the gods are questioned. Your answer is love but it is not be mentioned.

"Stuck in a limbo, this loop never ends...and you need to know that even space and time bend. No one knows the science, but we know love!? even though it's not the trend. After all the joy ceases to be free, the only selfless smile lies here, with You and Me...So Smile. MyNotes," he wrote.

On the film front, Siddhant will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He also has, "Bhoot Police" and "Bunty aur Babli 2" in his kitty.