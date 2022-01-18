Tuesday, January 18, 2022
     
Siddhant Chaturvedi gifts himself customized Harley Davidson motorbike, see pics

In the caption to his post on social media, Siddhant Chaturvedi recalled his struggle as an actor. He was launched in Bollywood with 2019 hit Gully Boy and will next feature opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Amazon Prime Video release Gehraiyaan. 

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 18, 2022 18:53 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI

 'Gully Boy' fame Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is currently awaiting the release of his next film 'Gehraiyaan', has bought himself a luxurious cruiser bike.

The actor took to his social media, to share a string of pictures of the mean machine with his fans. He can be seen twinning in all-black attire with his bike. Covering the arc of his struggle to his new found place in the industry, he wrote in one of the captions, "Kick maarke chappal kitne toote… Aaj boots mein, aur Button ungli ke neeche (sic)."

In another picture, he wrote, "And it's finger Lickin' good!"

The actor has got the luxurious V-Rod Harley Davidson customized for himself. Incidentally, he is the first Indian to get his hands on it.  On the work front, Siddhant has Phone Booth, Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the pipeline, all of which will be released in 2022.

