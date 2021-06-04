Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi flaunts his dance moves in latest video: 'Show stopper party Crash nahi karte'

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He is often seen treating his fans with some interesting tidbits and happy pictures of himself. On Friday he served his fans a video of him, flaunting his impressive dancing skills. The 'Gully Boy' actor took to his Instagram and dropped a video in which he could be seen presenting his popping skills while dancing to the rap feature by Indian rapper Divine in the song 'Moosedrilla' by singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

In the caption, Siddhant wrote, "Show stopper party Crash nahi karte. @vivianakadivine @sidhu_moosewala #Moosedrilla #Freestyle."

Siddhant Chaturvedi is finding ways to keep his fans entertained amid the grim COVID-19 situation.

Recently, he had dropped a video in which he grooved to the beats of Justin Bieber's 'Hold On'. Siddhant donned a black tee and teamed it with a pair of baggy shorts. He danced to the tunes of the number in his balcony. Sharing the same, he wrote, "I need you to hold on," followed by a red heart.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Yudhra'. The actor will also be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next untitled venture. Siddhant will also feature alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in 'Phone Bhoot'. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, 'Phone Bhoot' is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.Talking about the first poster, it featured the three actors all dressed up in suited attire all set for action. This is the first time when fans will see Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant together on the big screen in a movie that promises to be a fun ride.

He also has "Bunty aur Babli 2" in the pipeline.

