Siddhant Chaturvedi celebrates World Music Day 2021 with #Dhoop on social media

World Music Day is celebrated every year on 21 June. Popularly called 'Make Music Day', and 'Fête de la Musique' in French, this day marks the importance of music in everyone's life. Music is not just a healing therapy, it also ensures a good mood and healthy mental well-being. Celebrating the day on Monday, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared an acoustic cover song titled 'Dhoop', commemorating the occasion on social media.

The 'Gully Boy' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the soothing song which was sung by his friend, with a small portion of lyrics from Siddhant also. In the caption, he wrote, "Some Dhoop for your ears. Happy #WorldMusicDay brother @dawgeek. Here's a soothing acoustic cover of our song #Dhoop by my musical motivator and the most patient Sur-Taal Guru @dawgeek. Cheers to more music, hope and joy."

World Music Day, which is originally called Fete de la musique, is celebrated annually on June 21, to encourage young and amateur musicians to perform. It was first observed and celebrated on the Summer Solstice in France, in the year 1982, when the former French minister of art and culture, Jack Lange, along with Maurice Fleuret started it in Paris.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Yudhra'. The actor will also be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next untitled venture. Siddhant will also feature alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in 'Phone Bhoot'. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, 'Phone Bhoot' is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

It is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.Talking about the first poster, it featured the three actors all dressed up in suited attire all set for action. This is the first time when fans will see Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant together on the big screen in a movie that promises to be a fun ride.

He also has "Bunty aur Babli 2" in the pipeline.

