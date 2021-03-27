Siddhant Chaturvedi back to work in 'khasta' halat after Covid-19, gets inspired from Bob The Builder

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi back to work in 'khasta' halat after recovering from Covid

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is now back to work. The actor took to his social media to confirm the news and said that he is tackling the situation with positivity. The actor is not in his best form as he says 'Covid ke baad, haalat khasta hai.' Now, his latest Instagram post is a small snippet from his workout session as he prepares for his upcoming film, Yudhra. The funny part of the video is the background music Siddhant opted for.

The Insta video is a compilation of the various fitness and workout activities that the actor has been indulging in with 'Bob The Builder' cartoon's title track being played in backdrop. From working out at the gym, weight lifting, skipping, to visuals from outdoors fitness sessions, the actor had much to add to the content of the clip. Siddhant also performs a high jump with the setting sun in the background.

Sharing the video, Siddhant wrote, "Motivation khud hi se lena chahiye, Doosarey toh bas Complex dete hain. Covid ke baad, haalat khasta hai. Par Koi baat nahi veerey, Phir se kar ke dikhayenge! #YUDHRA #SelfMotivation."

Take a look:

On the related note, Siddhant, days after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, updated fans about his health condition. The 'Gully Boy' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of him resting in bed, with his hand covering one of his eyes. He jokingly captioned the post as, "Abhi Vaccine aane ki khushi hui hi thi ki...Corona bola Thappa! #RecoveryMode."

Earlier, the actor had informed his fans on his Instagram story, regarding contracting the deadly virus. He had written, "Thank you all for all your concern." "Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid 19. I'm feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as adviced by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on," he had written.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Yudhra', the actor will also be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next untitled venture. Siddhant will also feature alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in 'Phone Bhoot'.