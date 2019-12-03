Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Tripathi to launch anthem on menstrual health

Actress Shweta Tripathi is all set to come up with an anthem on menstrual health. She has collaborated with a leading sanitary napkin brand to create awareness around menstrual hygiene for all girls and women out there, emphasising on using the right products, keeping physically healthy, active and clean.

"The silence around the subject baffles me and at a ground level, that's what I wish to change. I want to contribute in changing the taboo around the subject. Dreams don't have deadlines. Career cannot have deadlines. Age is not a deadline for a woman. I am happy to join hands with Whisper to change these perceptions.

"We have created an inspiring anthem that will feature regular women conquering the world without getting bogged down the norms and rules of the society, which is far from sympathetic towards women. I want to actively work towards the empowerment and physical well-being of young brave girls and women," Shweta said.

On the film front, Shweta will be seen opposite Vikrant Massey in the sci-film "Cargo".