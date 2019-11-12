Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Tiwari opens up on troubled marriage with Abhinav Kohli, calls it a poisonous wound

Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari best known for her character Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Ki, is all set to make her TV comeback with the new show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Recently, the actress filed a domestic violence complaint against her second husband Abhinav Kohli and now, she has finally broken her silence on her troubled married life.

In an interview to Times of India, Shweta Tiwari compared her marriage to Abhinav Kohli with a poisonous wound, saying she had to get out of it. She also said that she is really happy now.

"To be honest I am happy. People say you are going through so much. I want to tell everyone I was going through a difficult time but now I am in a happy space. I was going through severe pain because of an infection, I got it operated and got it out of my body. There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don’t think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy", the actress was quoted as saying to the daily.

Shweta and her daughter Palak came under the limelight recently when they filed a police complaint against husband Abhinav Kohli who was accused of domestic violence. Shweta in her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary was a victim of a troubled marriage and later opted for divorce

Shweta Tiwari also talked about how she deals with people judging her as her second marriage also didn't work out. “I want to ask those people who are saying how can her marriage go wrong even for the second time. I want to ask them why can’t things go wrong. At least, I have the courage to face it and come out in open and talk about the problem. Whatever, I am doing today is for the betterment of my family and my kids. There are so many people out there who are married but still have boyfriend and girlfriends. I think I am better than them at least I have guts to come out and say dude I don’t want to stay with you. I am doing all this without thinking people would judge me or what you people are going to write about me. I want to send message across to all the females who shy away from talking about troubles in their married life because they fear of being judged. They will go through the pain and will silently tolerate everything and won’t give good life to their kids. So ladies please don’t bear the pain and come out and talk about it.”

Besides Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta Tiwari will also be seen in ALTBalaji's upcoming web series Hum, Tum Aur Them opposite actor Akshay Oberoi.

