Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli lashes out at actress, says 'she has been inhuman to me'

Shweta Tiwari’s husband Abhinav Kohli in a recent interview slammed the actress saying she has been inhuman to him. Quashing Shweta's allegations against him, Abhinav said that he is only voicing his opinions towards the injustice that his son has met. Speaking to ETimes TV, he said that none of his social media posts were to put down Shweta, but were truth.

"Ruining her image is ruining my image too. Come what may she is still my wife. I am just voicing against injustice and injustice done towards my son, no father can tolerate that. My son is my concern. She wants to make it as if I am anti-woman, she wants me to be projected like that and that’s why she is saying that 'kisi bhi aurat ki izzat ek post se ucchali jaa sakti hai'. In today’s time there is no difference between a man and a woman," he told the portal.

Further, he alleged that the actress tried to get him arrested under false charges. “I am fighting for my son, I am not yet fighting for myself. Shweta has been inhuman to me. I want to tell Shweta, you forget what you did to me. She put me behind bars for 2 nights and on wrong charges and then Palak (Shweta’s daughter) put up a post the next day that he did nothing wrong to me sexually. She later conveniently deleted it. And when I reposted that long letter that Palak had shared she again put up a case against me. She tried to get me arrested on my father’s death anniversary. She didn’t even spare that day knowing how emotional that day is for me. She wanted me to spend that night inside a lockup,” he said.

Abhinav's statements come after Shweta Tiwari in an interview accused him of trying to spoil the actress' reputation by sharing false posts on social media.

For the unversed, Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed their son Reyansh. It was the actress' second marriage. Things have been well between the couple for quite some time now. In November last year, Abhinav accused the actress of not allowing him to meet their son Reyansh and even posted a video of it on Instagram. It was also reported that Abhinav moved to High Court to reach his son.

