Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari turns up the heat in a bikini, netizens say 'so hot'

After the Bijlee Bijlee song release last year, Palak Tiwari is being refereed to as the 'Bijlee' girl. Rightly so, as she looks electrifying in the music video with Harrdy Sandhu. Slowly and steadily, Palak, who is set to enter the film industry in the coming time, is making a place for herself in the fans' hearts. Her latest attempt has struck the right note with the netizens. She slips into a bikini for some stunning pool pics leaving the internet in awe of her beauty and fit body.

Palak captioned the pics, “Weekend dump. Had the best time at @stregismumbai with lots of food and lots of rest (sic)." She enjoys some alone time in a Mumbai hotel and she lets her hair loose as she poses for the pics and lets her eyes do all the talking. The comments section was quickly folded with loving comments. One of the netizens wrote, "Fire ho aap (sic)," and another one commented, "The stunning beauty (sic)."

Palak has oftentimes been compared to her mother Shweta Tiwari, who continues to impress with her beauty and zeal to remain fit. Meanwhile, Palak will be making her debut in the upcoming supernatural horror-thriller Rosie - The Saffron Chapter. It co-stars Vivek Oberoi, Tahir Shabbir and Arbaaz Khan.

The movie revolves around the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, who was an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. "The film is all about her disappearance. Did she actually never exist? Or did she die? Is it a murder? Or is there something supernatural? Though Rosie was never found, the story will now have a different angle and will begin with the investigation of the missing girl, Rosie, played by Palak Tiwari," the film producer had shared when it went on the floors.

It will be directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra, best known for 2017 Sunil Grover-starrer Coffee With D and Hotel Milan starring Kunal Roy Kapur. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Oberoi's home production company Oberoi Mega Entertainment.