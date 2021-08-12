Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA BACHCHAN Shweta Bachchan shares rare pic of grandparents Teji and Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane and shared a priceless picture of her late grandparents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. In the image, the late couple can be seen sitting gracefully on sofa.

Alongside the photograph, Shweta penned a heartfelt note for her grandparents. "The poet and his poetry...my grandparents. You are sorely missed," she wrote. Shweta also shared that she found the picture "among a pile of old Polaroids in a desk drawer." Interestingly, August 12 marks Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary. So, it's a perfect day for Shweta to share the picture of the late couple.

Take a look:

Shweta often shares rare pictures and videos from the good old days. Earlier, she had shared a throwback video featuring father Amitabh Bachchan and brother Abhishek Bachchan. The video happens to be from 1981 (Abhishek Bachchan had revealed earlier when he shared the same video about a year ago) where Amitabh Bachchan was performing on stage. He can be seen introducing his son Abhishek and daughter Shweta as they accompany him on stage .

Posting the video, Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote: "Haalo, is it me you're looking for?"

Check out some of the other pictures shared by Shweta.

For the unversed, Shweta Bachchan is the elder daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She has been married to Nikhil Nanda and has two kids, Navya and Agstya Nanda. Meanwhile, Teji Bachchan was a social activist. She also starred as Lady Macbeth in her husband's Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth. On the other hand, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a legendary poet.