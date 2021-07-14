Shweta Bachchan schools daughter Navya Naveli Nanda for her 'twin' comment on her old photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NAVYA_NANDA Shweta Bachchan schools daughter Navya Naveli Nanda

Bollywood veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared a throwback picture on her Instagram, attracting many eyeballs. The picture is from her school days. Netizens reacted to the black and white photo and guessed which one is Shweta Bachchan. Not just fans, Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the post. Shweta wrote, "Where’s WALDO? Class photo: Bombay Scottish School circa 1980’s. (hint: all the tall girls were made to sit on the floor)."

Reacting to the picture, Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented, "Hi twin." Looks like Shweta wasn't very happy with the comment. She replied, "Errrr, we’re not doing this today, cool?"

Farah Khan commented, "The germophobia started frm here??" Shanoo Sharma said, "Going by your dads hair style you should be on the extreme left but I see you" Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar agrees with Navya Naveli Nanda as she says they look exactly the same.

Navya is very active on social media and keeps sharing her thoughts through Instagram stories and posts. The starkid has no plans of joining Bollywood as an actress. Her mother Shweta Bachchan had revealed in an interaction that Shweta doesn't want to be an actress and likes to stay away from showbiz.

After her graduation last year, Navya started her own business. She launched a platform for women, Aara Health, to discuss all their health issues. She started the new venture with three more ladies named Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo. About the initiative, one of the posts read, "We are young and independent women who have come together to solve a common problem that has not been given the attention it deserves. Our different backgrounds and experiences have inspired us to help empower other women!⁣"