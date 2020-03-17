Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress Neena Gupta goes 'Kal sab ouch hoga' after a tennis session

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress Neena Gupta goes 'Kal sab ouch hoga'

From making TikToks 24/7 to trying new sports, everyone is up to trying something creative while the outbreak of coronavirus continues. We just saw a video of Ellen Degeneres trying and failing to solve a 4000 piece puzzle. Obviously, the 'table' wasn't big enough! While everyone is busy with their indoor lifestyle our Roopmati aka Neena Gupta goes all outdoors. She posted a video of herself playing tennis on Monday and what caught our attention was her quirky caption.

The actress was seen sporting a white t-shirt and sports shorts. She wrote, "Played after years, feeling so good. Kal sab ouch hoga." Ouch indeed!

Haven't we all done this, we exercise once in a millennium and suffer the cramps for 3 days and attempt again in another millennium.

She has been known for her witty mind and eccentric wardrobe. She is always up to trying something new and filling our feed with humourous Instagram captions. These are some of her posts that give us a look at what goes on inside her head.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress Neena Gupta goes 'Kal sab ouch hoga'

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress Neena Gupta goes 'Kal sab ouch hoga'

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress Neena Gupta goes 'Kal sab ouch hoga'

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress Neena Gupta goes 'Kal sab ouch hoga'

Let's not forget the time when she posted a picture of herself standing with the luggage at the airport with the caption, "Jab teen baar ID dekha jata hai toh samajh mein aa jaata hai ki baby abhi tum famous aur successful nahin hue (when the ID is seen thrice then it is understood that you are not famous and successful yet). Self burn! That's rare.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress Neena Gupta goes 'Kal sab ouch hoga'

On the work front, she was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan directed by Hitesh Kewalya, along with 'Panga' which she co-starred with Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, and Richa Chadda. The film bagged around 41.18 crores. She will next be seen giving a special appearance in Kabir Khan's '83, with Ranveer Singh playing as the lead role.

ALSO READ I Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Bold and Beautiful’ photos that make her the reigning queen of Bollywood

ALSO READ I Yaadon Ki Baraat actor Imtiaz Khan dies at 78