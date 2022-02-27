Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID, says 'I’m on the mend'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTI HAASAN Shruti Haasan

Actress Shruti Haasan has tested positive for COVID19. She updated her fans and followers via Social Media on Sunday (February 27) that despite following all the safety measures, she tested for virus. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a picture that read, "Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies."

Fans and fellow members of the film industry poured in get-well-soon messages in the comments section. "Loads of love and tc Shruti u will be back and healthier soon," director Siddharth Malhotra wrote. "Damn!!! Get well soon love!! Hugs and strength to you," singer Sophie Choudry said. Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Big kiss ! Get well soon.'"

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series, Bestseller. It was released on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Mukul Abhyankar, the psychological thriller is a perfect blend of suspense and drama. It features Arjan Bajwa, Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan, and Satyajeet Dubey in the lead roles.

The actress also has a thriller film titled 'Salaar' in the pipeline. Also starring Prabhas, the upcoming magnum opus Salaar is slated to hit the screens soon. It is a pan India project and is produced by Hombale Films. The South star will reportedly be playing a violent character, something he hasn't done so far in his films. The Prashanth Neel directorial is being billed as one of the most immaculate action films ever made. Salaar will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada languages and will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.