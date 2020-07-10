Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTI HAASAN Shruti Haasan shows how to master the art of giving oneself 'the awkward hug'

Actress Shruti Haasan has been busy with many things during the lockdown. She has now shown her fans how to master the art of giving oneself "the awkward hug". Posing awkwardly in a photo, she wrote: "Mastering the art of giving myself the awkward hug." Since wearing a mask is need of the hour, she also posted: "WEAR A MASK and make it your own while you're at it. I've had so much fun with my little experiments can't wait to try out something else next."

Earlier, Shruti had shared a photograph where she turns up in a black ensemble and red lipstick. "WEIRDO CHECKLIST Midnight make up experiments (tick mark emoji) random red goth palette Access(tick mark emoji) insomnia (tick mark emoji) share on socials for no real reason (tick mark emoji) chocolate cravings (tick mark emoji) #mustbetheeclipse #capricorn #blameitontheplanets," she wrote.

On the work front, her film "Yaara" will be arriving on an OTT platform soon. The Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial is a Bollywood remake of the French film "Gang Story". The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border. Yaara also features Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Mishra.

Shruti made her debut in Bollywood in 2000 with the film "Luck". She was later seen in Hindi films like "Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji", "Ramayya Vasthavayya" and "Behen Hogi Teri". In South, she has worked in hits like "Gabbar Singh", "Yevadu" and "Puli" among others films. She will next be seen in Telugu movie "Krack" and "Laabam", a Tamil film.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage