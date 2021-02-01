Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTI HAASAN Shruti Haasan says she is glad and thankful to have wonderful things to do

A motivational Monday for actress Shruti Haasan, who says she is thankful that she has many wonderful things to do. As a new week started Shruti took to her Instagram and posted a cute selfie of herself with a note which says she woke to work mode and grumpy face. "#Thankful even though I'm sleepy - I'm so glad to have wonderful things to do and wake up to #workmode #grumpyfaceglam," Shruti penned.

Take a look:

Shruti, an avid social media user loves to write about life lessons and journey. Last week, the actress turned 35 and said that she wants her future to be filled with light and creativity. "Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I'm thankful for my lessons and the journey," Shruti wrote.

She shared the post along with a picture of herself posing with balloons.

The actress will soon be seen in Netflix's first Telugu original, "Pitta Kathalu". She says she is "really looking forward to its release", and reveals she is busy more with OTT content lately.

Shruti made her acting debut in 2009, and ever since the actress gave some major blockbusters in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi Cinema. Not only her acting skills, but the south diva is also loved and appreciated for her singing talent too. Shruti's original songs are primarily in English. Her 2020 song Edge was lauded by the listeners. Currently, she is working on her next titled Bare Naked.