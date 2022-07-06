Shruti Haasan REACTS to rumours about her health issues and being hospitalised, says 'I am...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTI HAASAN Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan recently opened up about her struggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and Endometriosis, saying she is dealing with the hormonal disorder by eating right and giving her body ample rest. She also impressed fans with her intense workout routine. However, the actress' post led to speculations of her being hospitalised. Now, rubbishing the baseless rumours about her health issues, Shruti said that she is perfectly fine and healthy.

Shruti Haasan's Video

Clarifying about her health, Shruti Haasan shared a video in her Instagram stories wherein she said, "Hi to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it doesn't mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind."

"And I have realised that some media outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which is supposed to be positive. I also got calls today asking if I'm admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I'm doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern," she added.

Shruti Haasan on battling PCOS & endometriosis

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old actress shared a workout video from a gym and talked about her "worst hormonal issues". Admitting that it is a 'tough' fight, She said "Work out with me. I've been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and Endometriosis. Women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges but instead of looking at it as a fight, I choose to accept it as a natural movement that my body goes through to do its best. I say thank you by eating right, sleeping well and enjoying my work out," she wrote in the caption.

"My body isn’t perfect right now but my heart is. Keep fit, keep happy and let those happy hormones flow! I know I sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me," she added.