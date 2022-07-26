Shruti Haasan looks ethereal in white salwar suit, says 'I’m always so uncomfortable in...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRUTI HAASAN Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is an avid social media and loves to update her fans with beautiful pictures and interesting titbits about herself. Yet again, the Salaar actress took to Instagram and dropped a captivating picture in ethnic wear. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I'm always so uncomfortable in white cause I'm such a klutz and I think angels are a bit over rated but hey." Her statement jewellery went perfectly well with her hand-embroidery white kurta set. For the makeup, the 'Gabbar is Back' actor with subtle makeup and nude lips.

The 36-year-old actor accessorised her outfit with oxidized silver earrings and a bangle. And to raise the chic quotient she kept her tresses open to complete the look. She looked stunning in every picture and frame. As soon as the actor posted the pictures, her fans flooded the comment box with their comments. One of the fan wrote, "I know you love black but you look insaneee in white." Another user dropped a comment, "You're truly an Angel.. my Angel."

Shruti Haasan completed 13 years in film industry

The actress recently celebrated her 13 years in the entertainment industry by sharing a video on Sunday on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' actress dropped a video of herself thanking her fans for the love and support in this journey.

Sharing the video, Shruti wrote, "Magical 13 years - I never actually thought I'd do more than a movie even I wasn't born to do this I learned to love it and cinema has become the greatest source of joy in my life - in fact it has given me the life I'm so grateful for .. through the years I've learned a lot how to weather success and failures, how to waltz with confidence and doubt and most of all to appreciate the honour of telling stories and giving souls to women I've never known before. I'm so eternally thankful for the love and appreciation I get and I never take it for granted, ever." ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan REACTS to rumours about her health issues and being hospitalised, says 'I am...

"Thankyou for everything and I hope to give you more and fall more in love with this gift of time and art. Ps - weirdos just got to stick to being weirdos apparently it eventually pays off Thankyou Thankyou for these 13 years," she continued.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has been battling Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Shruti Haasan's upcoming projects

Best known for her work in films like 3, Premam, Race Gurram, Vakeel Saab, Shruti will next be seen opposite Prabhas in KGF director Prashanth Neel's underworld action thriller Salaar. ALSO READ: Salman Khan on South films doing well, says 'want to do best, but no formula to success'

Latest Entertainment News