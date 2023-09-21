Shruti Haasan addresses Mumbai airport stalking incident, says 'I felt uncomfortable...' | Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Man follows Shruti Haasan on Mumbai airport

Shruti Haasan recently faced an unfortunate incident at the airport. An unidentified individual persistently followed her, despite her attempts to distance herself. Haasan can be seen in videos repeatedly asking the man who he is, and the situation escalated as he continued to disturb her while she was getting into her car. Now, reacting to the incidence, the actress, during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, opened up about a troubling encounter she had at Mumbai airport.

Shruti revealed that she had a fan who persistently followed her, causing her distress. Talking about the incident, she said:

"Okay, I’m glad you asked this question. I have no clue who it was. So as I was walking out, I saw this person following me, following me, and then somebody in the bunch of photographers was like ‘unke paas jao, unke paas aao, arey sharmagaye kya? (go next to her, go next to her, are you shy?) go stand next to her."

"So I was like, who is it? Like, obviously it was a friend of one of the photographers or whatever, but he was like super super close so I felt like, uncomfortable, and I didn’t know him and I thought maybe the photographer was asking him to come and tell me who it is, didn’t happen. Very close, very uncomfortable. Also, I don’t actually have personal bodyguards cuz I don’t like it. I like to live my life and be as safe as possible, but it just got so blown out of proportion, and I just said I didn’t like it, and I think that’s okay. And my personal space is up to me," she added.

In a recent incident at Mumbai airport, Shruti Haasan found herself in an uncomfortable situation. While looking for her car in the parking area, she noticed a man wearing a black shirt and blue jeans closely tailing her. In response, she questioned the man, asking who he was and why he was following her. This incident gained significant attention on social media platforms.

Shruti Haasan's work front

The actress is gearing up for Salaar alongside Prabhas, 'Salaar'. The teaser of the film, which was out recently, increased the anticipation amongst the audience. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. She also has 'Nani 30' and 'The Eye' in her kitty.

