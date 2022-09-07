Wednesday, September 07, 2022
     
Shriya Saran with her cute little daughter Radha enjoys vacation in Tuscany| Check out these photos

Shriya Saran is having a time of her life with her daughter Radha in Tuscany. On Wednesday, the actress shared a sneak peek into her fun times with her fans on Instagram. Take a look at their travel diaries here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 07, 2022 23:38 IST
Shriya Saran
Image Source : INSTAGRAM//@SHRIYA_SARAN1109 Shriya Saran with her daughter Radha enjoying their vacation days in Tuscany.

Shriya Saran and her little daughter Radha are undoubtedly the cutest mother-daughter duos from the south industry. Whenever the actress shares anything on her social media handle, whether a video or a photograph, netizens cannot take their eyes off her posts. For the unversed, Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev welcomed their newborn daughter, named Radha, into the world on January 10, 2021. The parents take every possible care of their child and do not miss sharing snippets of their daughter's moments with their fans.

On Wednesday, Shriya shared a picture of her and her daughter enjoying their vacation in Tuscany. The actress looked gorgeous in an orange short dress while she held her daughter in the air. The mother-daughter was also seen playing games and seems like they had te best time during their vacation in Tuscany . Look at the pictures

India Tv - Shriya Saran

Image Source : INSTAGRAM//@SHRIYA_SARAN1109The mother-daughter duo enjoying their vacay mode

India Tv - Shriya Saran

Image Source : INSTAGRAM//@SHRIYA_SARAN1109Shriya saran with her newborn daughter "Radha'

Shriya Saran's work front

The actress recently wrapped up the shoot for her much-anticipated flick, Drishyam 2 alongside Ajay Devgn. The actress shared a wrap-up post of her film on social media platforms while sharing the photos, she captioned them, “Thank you @andreikoscheev for the beautiful flowers. Thank you for the best crew ever! @abhishekpathakk you are ammmaaaazzziiingggg director. So happy to have worked with you. @tabutiful you are gorgeous and beautiful inside out. Absolutely love you! @ajaydevgn thank you for being a fantastic actor. Pleasure working with you again. #Drishyam 2, Nandani shoot over for me, and I miss her…."

 

In the film, Shriya Saran will be portraying the role of Nandini Salgaonkar, Vijay Salgaonkar’s (Ajay Devgn) better half. The 2015 original movie, Drishyam became the remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam flick of the identical name. The sequel may also feature Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor. However, information about their characters is nonetheless unknown.

 

